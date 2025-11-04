Prabhas's The Raja Saab Bows Out Of Crowded Sankranti Release To Avert Clash With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan? Makers React To Speculations

The Raja Saab was originally scheduled to release in April this year. After multiple delays, the Prabhas starrer will now hit the big screens in January 2026, alongside Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, with Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. Several local media reports suggested that Prabhas's horror comedy might bow out of the Sankranti release owing to VFX delays. However, on November 4, the makers of The Raja Saab clarified that the movie is on track to release on January 9, 2026, as planned.

An official note from the team of The Raja Saab read, "In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026, as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay."



Also Read: Delhi Crime 3 Trailer: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah Locks Horn With Huma

The production team further stressed that the promotional material of the movie will be released soon and urged Prabhas fans to continue the ‘euphoric celebration’. The note continued, "This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe. Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business."



Also Read: DYK Maddock's Munjya Was Planned As A Lesbian Love Story With Shraddha

An official poster of The Raja Saab | Image: X



As per reports, to add to the grand spectacle of The Raja Saab, the makers have planned a pre-release event of the film in the USA. The movie is Prabhas's first-ever venture in the horror genre and is directed by Maruthi.