Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 Surpasses Sunny Deol Starrer Jaat At Box Office, Will Fall Short Of ₹100 Crore Mark

Updated May 14th 2025, 19:09 IST
Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 earned good reviews after it was released on the occasion of Good Friday (April 18). The film is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and sees Akshay play the role of C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire for the mindless killing of thousands in Amritsar, orchestrated by General Dyer.
Kesari 2 had acquired an A certificate by the CBFC, which limited the film's audience to Adults only. After nearly four weeks at the box office, the sequel to Kesari (2019) has minted ₹88.27 crore nett in India, thus acquiring an average hit status. Kesari 2 has received positive word of mouth and the film's performance has received praise from the audience. It is expected to do well on OTT upon its digital premiere. It will also release in Telugu on May 23.
Meanwhile, Kesari 2 box office performance has been below par compared to Kesari. The first installment released on the occasion of Holi and zoomed past ₹150 crore mark at the domestic box office. Since Kesari was made on a relatively smaller budget when compared to its sequel, it acquired a superhit status.
Kesari 2, meanwhile, has also acquired the 5th spot in the list of Bollywood's top grossers in 2025 so far, edging out Sunny Deol's Jaat. The action film directed by Gopichand Malineni released on April 10 and went on to mint ₹88.26 crore in five weeks. Kesari 2 has outperformed Sunny's film at the domestic box office. Both movies will have new installments in the coming time. As confirmed by the makers, Jaat 2 and Kesari: Chapter 3 are already in the making.
Published May 14th 2025, 19:09 IST