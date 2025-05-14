Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 Surpasses Sunny Deol Starrer Jaat At Box Office, Will Fall Short Of ₹100 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 earned good reviews after it was released on the occasion of Good Friday (April 18). The film is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and sees Akshay play the role of C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire for the mindless killing of thousands in Amritsar, orchestrated by General Dyer.

Jaat released a week before Kesari 2 | Image: X

Kesari 2 had acquired an A certificate by the CBFC, which limited the film's audience to Adults only. After nearly four weeks at the box office, the sequel to Kesari (2019) has minted ₹88.27 crore nett in India, thus acquiring an average hit status. Kesari 2 has received positive word of mouth and the film's performance has received praise from the audience. It is expected to do well on OTT upon its digital premiere. It will also release in Telugu on May 23.

Meanwhile, Kesari 2 box office performance has been below par compared to Kesari. The first installment released on the occasion of Holi and zoomed past ₹150 crore mark at the domestic box office. Since Kesari was made on a relatively smaller budget when compared to its sequel, it acquired a superhit status.

Also read: MI 8 India Advance Sales Peg It As Biggest Opener In Franchise