Akshay Kumar Shares His Opinion On Yami Gautam Starrer Article 370 Trailer, Aditya Dhar Replies

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar, who is busy with the release of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, scooped some time out from his busy schedule to watch the Article 370 trailer. Upon watching, the actor took to his social media handle to review the clip, saying "Looks full of josh". The film stars Yami Gautam and Priya Mani in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Article 370 trailer

Taking to his X handle, Akshay shared the trailer of Article 370 trailer and wrote that Kashmir was, is and will be part of India. "Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai, aur hamesha rahega 🇮🇳#Article370Trailer looks full of josh!" Extending his best wishes to Yami, he wrote "All the best, Jai Hind!" read his caption.

For the unversed, Akshay has also played a patriot and officer in several films such as Baby, Holiday, Sooryavanshi and more.

Advertisement

Soon after he dropped the post, Aditya Dhar, who is serving as Producer of Article 370, thanked Akshay for supporting the film. He wrote, “Thanks so much for supporting our film Akshay Sir!! It’s truly an honour!”

About Article 370

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a bigger picture of the film. It showcases how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation in Kashmir. It shows Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

Advertisement

In the film, Priyamani plays the role of an officer with the PMO, while Yami's character is appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Valley to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament.

Advertisement

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to hit the theatres on February 23.