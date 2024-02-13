English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Akshay Kumar Starrer Soorarai Pottru Remake Titled Sarfira, First Look and Release Date Out

Akshay plays the leading role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal are also part of the cast, with Suriya in a cameo role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sarfira
Sarfira | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar stars in the Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru will release in cinema halls on July 12, the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie takes inspiration from the life of GR Gopinath, founder of Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan. The makers also released a title announcement video and first look of Akshay's character in the film.

Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake finally gets its title

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was announced during the coronavirus pandemic. It was getting delayed due to various reasons but will finally hit the big screens later this year in July. In the teaser video, revealing its title, Akshay's look in the film was revealed. He is seen standing on the runway with a plane in his airline in the background.

The scene seems to be from the the pre-climax, one of the pivotal moments in the film when the lead character attempts to fly his plane for the first time. The movie, directed by Sudha Kongara, has lots of anticipation riding on it. The lead actor in the Tamil hit, Suriya, will also feature in a cameo role in the film.

The team behind Sarfira 

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian are partnering as producers on the Hindi film. 

The Tamil film won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor for Suriya, and best actress for Aparna Balamurali.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

12 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

12 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

12 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

12 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

12 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

12 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

16 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

19 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

19 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3.93 lakh car sales, 13.3% growth in PV January sales: FADA

    Business News2 minutes ago

  2. Sensex likely to hit 77,400 by December: Client Associates

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Sara Ali Khan Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  4. Akshay's Soorarai Pottru Remake Gets Its Title, 1st Look, Release Date

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  5. 'Indian media was very confident that it's going to be 5-0': Ian Bell

    Sports 6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement