Akshay Kumar stars in the Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru will release in cinema halls on July 12, the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie takes inspiration from the life of GR Gopinath, founder of Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan. The makers also released a title announcement video and first look of Akshay's character in the film.

Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake finally gets its title

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was announced during the coronavirus pandemic. It was getting delayed due to various reasons but will finally hit the big screens later this year in July. In the teaser video, revealing its title, Akshay's look in the film was revealed. He is seen standing on the runway with a plane in his airline in the background.

The scene seems to be from the the pre-climax, one of the pivotal moments in the film when the lead character attempts to fly his plane for the first time. The movie, directed by Sudha Kongara, has lots of anticipation riding on it. The lead actor in the Tamil hit, Suriya, will also feature in a cameo role in the film.

The team behind Sarfira

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian are partnering as producers on the Hindi film.

The Tamil film won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor for Suriya, and best actress for Aparna Balamurali.