The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are currently racing ahead with the last leg of their filming schedule. The action-packed extravaganza, long in the works, is eyeing an Eid 2024 release. The latest update about the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led film is with regards to a first glimpse into the world of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser will provide an elaborate glimpse into the action-packed film



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has long been in the works with the film having experienced multiple delays primarily owing to anticipated changes in cast and date conflicts. However, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F are in the final lap of mounting the ambitious project which has been described as a "visual spectacle". The teaser, set to be out on January 24, will reportedly be over a 100 seconds long.

As per an IANS report, the source shared, "...The teaser is said to span over 100 seconds, and will be a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with character build-up, setting the stage for a cinematic feast. Scheduled to screen with Fighter at select properties across India, this teaser is poised to be a powerful and captivating first look at what promises to be a massive Eid release."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to display the 'Tiger effect'



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has gathered immense hype over the past few months. The reason behind the same is Akshay Kumar - also known as Khiladi owing to his prowess in the action genre - and Tiger Shroff - "the youngest action superstar" - joining hands for the film. The same source said, "With Khiladi, Akshay Kumar at the forefront, headlining this much-anticipated project along with the youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, ensures that the 'Tiger Effect' of the young star will surely captivate the fans and audience across all ages..."

Tiger Shroff also has Singham Again with Rohit Shetty and Rambo with Rohit Dhawan currently in the pipeline. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is eyeing an Eid 2024 release.

