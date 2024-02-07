English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser To Be 'Visual Spectacle' Over 100 Seconds

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has long been in the works with there being complications over dates. The Akshay Kumar film will finally be seeing a release this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are currently racing ahead with the last leg of their filming schedule. The action-packed extravaganza, long in the works, is eyeing an Eid 2024 release. The latest update about the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led film is with regards to a first glimpse into the world of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Advertisement

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser will provide an elaborate glimpse into the action-packed film


Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has long been in the works with the film having experienced multiple delays primarily owing to anticipated changes in cast and date conflicts. However, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F are in the final lap of mounting the ambitious project which has been described as a "visual spectacle". The teaser, set to be out on January 24, will reportedly be over a 100 seconds long.

Advertisement


As per an IANS report, the source shared, "...The teaser is said to span over 100 seconds, and will be a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with character build-up, setting the stage for a cinematic feast. Scheduled to screen with Fighter at select properties across India, this teaser is poised to be a powerful and captivating first look at what promises to be a massive Eid release."

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to display the 'Tiger effect'


Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has gathered immense hype over the past few months. The reason behind the same is Akshay Kumar - also known as Khiladi owing to his prowess in the action genre - and Tiger Shroff - "the youngest action superstar" - joining hands for the film. The same source said, "With Khiladi, Akshay Kumar at the forefront, headlining this much-anticipated project along with the youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, ensures that the 'Tiger Effect' of the young star will surely captivate the fans and audience across all ages..."

Advertisement


Tiger Shroff also has Singham Again with Rohit Shetty and Rambo with Rohit Dhawan currently in the pipeline. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is eyeing an Eid 2024 release.
 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories22 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement