Akshay Kumar To Remake This ₹200 Crore Telugu Grosser Starring Venkatesh Daggubati: Report
Akshay Kumar is known for starring in movies that are remakes of other languages. Recent reports suggest that the actor is planning to execute the Hindi remake of the a Telugu movie starring Venkatesh Daggubati.
Akshay Kumar will reportedly star in the Hindi remake of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Released in January earlier this year, the movie was one of the rare times a Telugu film was not released in dubbed versions such as Hindi and other languages. While the official announcement of the Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake is awaited, fans of Akshay Kumar are waiting in anticipation for his new movie.
Who will direct the Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar?
Gulte confirmed the casting of Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which was produced by Dil Raju. The producer will also bankroll the Hindi version of the film. As per the publication, Anees Bazmee, best known for his comedy films like Welcome and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, will helm the movie.
Originally, Sankranthiki Vasthunam features Venkatesh in the lead role along with Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. While Akshay Kumar will take Venkatesh's place in the Hindi remake, the lead actresses are yet to be announced. As per the publication, the filmmakers are actively searching for the lead actresses and the other cast members of the film. An official announcement of the same is expected in a few days.
What is Sankranthiki Vasthunam about?
Released on the occasion of Sankranti, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a Telugu-language action-comedy movie. The original film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and can currently be streamed on Zee 5. The Venkatesh Daggubati headliner is centred around a former cop who is forced to return to duty to assist in a kidnapping rescue mission. Things go haywire when he comes to know that the victim of the kidnapping is his ex-girlfriend. The cop, who is now living a peaceful family life with his wife, is torn between his duty and moral dilemma, giving rise to a series of comedy of errors.
