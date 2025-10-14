Akshay Kumar To Remake This ₹200 Crore Telugu Grosser Starring Venkatesh Daggubati: Report

Akshay Kumar will reportedly star in the Hindi remake of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Released in January earlier this year, the movie was one of the rare times a Telugu film was not released in dubbed versions such as Hindi and other languages. While the official announcement of the Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake is awaited, fans of Akshay Kumar are waiting in anticipation for his new movie.

Who will direct the Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar?

Gulte confirmed the casting of Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which was produced by Dil Raju. The producer will also bankroll the Hindi version of the film. As per the publication, Anees Bazmee, best known for his comedy films like Welcome and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, will helm the movie.



A file photo of Akshay Kumar | Image: Instagram

Originally, Sankranthiki Vasthunam features Venkatesh in the lead role along with Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. While Akshay Kumar will take Venkatesh's place in the Hindi remake, the lead actresses are yet to be announced. As per the publication, the filmmakers are actively searching for the lead actresses and the other cast members of the film. An official announcement of the same is expected in a few days.



What is Sankranthiki Vasthunam about?