Watch: Shirtless Yash Smokes In A Balcony In Leaked BTS Clip From Toxic, Fans Say 'Another ₹300 Crore Blockbuster Loading'

Kannada superstar Yash took a hiatus from filming following the blockbuster success of KGF 2 (2022). The actor is now preparing for the release of his film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. A video from behind the scenes of the movie's shoot has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, Yash could be seen standing on a balcony in a local building. He could be seen smoking a cigarette in the clip while being shirtless. He was seen sporting jeans in the video. His effortless style while smoking has left social media users mighty impressed.

Netizens took to the comment section to sing high praises of his attitude, comparing it with his character Rocky Bhai from the KGF franchise. Social media users widely reshared the videos with compliments for the actor. A comment read, “Look at the swag. Box office Monster”. Another wrote, “Dear haters, No matter how hard you try, your forced negativity won’t affect his films.” A comment read, “look at the swag. Box office Monster.” An X (formerly Twitter) user mentioned, “Movie will bang in theatre leaked video looks #Yash fitness and dedication looks great and looks something will be cooked waiting for that day.”



Toxic to mark Kiara Advani's first project after pregnancy

