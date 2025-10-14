Viral Video: Saiyaara Stars Reunite For Aneet Padda's 23rd Birthday, Ahaan Panday Feeds Her Cake, Netizens Sing High Praises Of Their Chemistry

The Saiyaara duo, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, became an overnight sensation after the release of their film on July 18. The actress turned 23 on October 13, and the co-stars reunited to celebrate her special day. An inside video from the party has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the actress could be seen cutting the cake, and Ahaan Panday feeding her the first bite. Both the actors dressed to the nines for the occasion. To make the night even more special, a remix version of the Saiyaara title track. This comes amid rumours of Ahaan and Aneet dating each other. While the actors have not confirmed the relationship, their social media activities and public appearances have fuelled the rumours of their rumours.



As soon as the video went viral online, social media users took to the comment section to react to their chemistry. Several netizens speculated that the chemistry between Aneet and Ahaan in the video confirms they are dating. Others even appreciated Ahaan Panday for dressing up for the actress's big day. A comment read, “Damn the stare; and she got shy in the end….chemistry is definitely there.” Another wrote, “They look so good.” A Reddit user mentioned, “He actually dressed up lol! Cute couple.” Complimenting them, a comment read, “Real Or Reel they look good together period.”



Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda attend a Coldplay concert together

A screengrab of Ahaan Panday's post | Image: Instagram