Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam Remake To Clash With Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's Ranger

After the success of his latest horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar's next release has been locked. The Bollywood star will once again be seen in his entertaining avatar in director Anees Bazmee's family comedy. Raashii Khanna and Vidya Balan will feature alongside Akshay in this movie, which will be produced by Tollywood filmmaker Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The release date of the yet untitled film has been revealed to be December 4 this year. As per reports, Bazmee has already shot major portions of the film and the production is expected to be completed on time for a release later this year. The title and further updates are expected to be revealed soon. Akshay's latest release Bhooth Bangla has done ₹250 crore+ business worldwide and his return to the comedy genre has been well received. Expectations will be similar from the actor's new movie with Bazmee. The duo has previously made hits like Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008) and Thank You (2011). This movie reunites them after 15 years.

Akshay and Vidya will feature alongside Raashii in an family comedy | Image: X

Bhooth Bangla, which marked Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after 14 years, also turned out to be a hit. All focus will now shift to Akshay and Bazmee's duo and what they have up their sleeves. This film is reportedly the remake of Venkatesh's 2025 blockbuster Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

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Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a Telugu family entertainer released in 2025 | Image: X

Meanwhile, December 4 has also been locked as the release date of Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt starrer action movie, tentatively titled Ranger. Directed by Jagan Shakti, known for Akshay-Vidya starrer Mission Mangal, the movie will see Ajay playing the role of a dedicated forest officer, Ranger Singh, who is determined to tackle the growing threat of animal poaching. The film is expected to showcase breathtaking visuals and an engaging storyline set deep in the wilderness. If the clash between Akshay and Ajay's films turns out as expected, it will mark yet another box office battle between them after Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released simultaneously in 2024.