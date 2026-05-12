Mouni Roy's Last Public Appearance With Suraj Nambiar, Disha Patani Goes Viral Amid Couple's Divorce Rumours

Actress Mouni Roy's four-year-long wedding with Suraj Nambiar came under the lens after the couple allegedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculations of a possible divorce. The Naagin and Brahmastra actress has also seemingly made her wedding-related posts with Suraj private on Instagram, or may have taken them down. As per reports, amid swirling divorce news, Suraj has also deleted his Instagram handle.

Amid this, the alleged estranged couple's last public appearance has gone viral. Netizens are digging deep into their airport spotting in January this year after they attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding together in Udaipur. Disha Patani was also with them as they returned to Mumbai together after attending the marriage functions.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have unfollowed each other on Instagram, indicating trouble in their marriage of four years | Image: Instagram

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In the airport video, what stood out was Mouni not choosing to accompany Suraj as paparazzi spotted them. Instead, Mouni avoided getting clicked with Suraj as they walked out of the airport. They eventually caught up with each other and left together. Accompanying Suraj was Disha. The duo walked at a distance from Mouni. The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress even appeared annoyed when paparazzi surrounded her for pictures. She said, "Udhar, udhar… Disha peeche hai, wahan jao,” directing the camerapersons to take snaps of Disha and Suraj instead.

Despite her insistence, the cameras continued to focus on her. That’s when Mouni’s irritation became evident. She repeatedly folded her hands and urged the paps to keep some distance. The moment stood out because Mouni is usually calm during public appearances, making this a rare show of discomfort during a spotting. Those trying to decode the video mentioned how Suraj and Mouni were carefully trying to avoid being snapped together, while also indicating a fissure in their relationship.