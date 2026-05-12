Mouni Roy Confirms Her Divorce With Suraj Nambiar? Naagin Actress Deletes Wedding Related Posts From Instagram

Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar appear to have hit a rough patch in their relationship. After dating for over three years, the popular TV and film actress tied the knot with someone from a non-film background. They married in 2022, concluding their over three-year-long courtship period. Adding fuel to their divorce rumours is the fact that Mouni has deleted some of her wedding-related posts from Instagram.

Mouni and Suraj began dating in 2019 | Image: Instagram

Mouni often posted about her married life with Suraj on Instagram. Now, her wedding anniversary posts from 2023 and 2024 are missing from her timeline. Moreover, her Karwa Chauth pictures from the years are also hidden or may have been deleted by her. Speculation around their divorce grew after reports surfaced recently that they have unfollowed each other on social media. Mouni's Insta activity is also an indication that things could have actually turned sour between them.

After her marriage with Suraj, Mouni travelled between Dubai and India for the sake of her personal life and professional commitments. During this time, her friendship with Disha Patani, Stebin Ben and Sonam Bajwa also blossomed as they did celebrity tours together. Some of her latest Insta posts indicate that Mouni was in Dubai recently with her family and freinds. While in her posts, her younger brother Mukhar features alongside some of her other family members and friends, Suraj was not to be seen.

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Mouni travelled between India and Dubai after her marraige in 2022 | Image: Instagram

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As per some online reports, Mouni and Suraj's divorce is confirmed and an official announcement is awaited. Some wild rumours have suggested that Mouni's "closeness" to Disha could be the reason behind her separation from her husband. Another speculation rife about Suraj is that he was allegedly unfaithful in marriage with Mouni, which led to them getting separated. It is claimed that they are no longer living together. Suraj also appears to have deleted his Instagram account as his divorce rumours continue to gather pace.