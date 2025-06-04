Akshay Kumar Vs Sunny Deol All Over Again, Jaat OTT Release To Clash With Housefull 5 Theatrical Debut

Updated 4 June 2025 at 18:36 IST
Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol continue to lock horns at the box office and beyond. In 2023, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 released over the Independence Day weekend. While Sunny's actioner went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time with over ₹525 crore collections, Akshay's OMG did moderate business of over ₹150 crore. Many sharted at the time that the box office clash affected Akshay's film severly.
Months after the release, Sunny revealed on a chat show that he had requested Akshay to avert the box office clash. He stated, “Obviously, I asked him. I said, ‘Please don’t do it if it’s in your hands’. But he said, ‘No, the studio and all…'” Earlier this year, Akshay and Sunny were up against each other at the box office with the former's Kesari: Chapter 2 and Jaat competing for screens and viewers after releasing a week apart.
Now, action film Jaat is all set for its OTT premiere on June 5, a day before Akshay's Housefull 5 releases in cinema halls. Sunny featured in a special video and announced the streaming date of his film. Meanwhile, Housefull 5 is gearing up for its theatrical release this Friday, June 6.
According to trade experts, the comedy film directed by Tarun Mansukhani could open over ₹20 crore.
As Jaat is expected to witness a positive response on streaming, it will be interesting to see how much of its viewership will affect Housefull 5 at the box office. The latter is vying to be Akshay's biggest opener, beating the first-day earnings of Gold (2018, ₹25.25 crore) and Mission Mangal (2019, ₹29.16 crore). It is also one of the biggest releases for a Hindi title and will be shown in over 5000 screens.
