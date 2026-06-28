Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Has Post-interval Scene, Here's What It Means

Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle hit the big screens on June 26. The film features an ensemble cast and has been pulling audiences to a houseful of theatre ever since its release. Cinegoers who caught early shows of the movie have flagged an unusual occurrence during the screenings.

It is common now for the audience to stay back after the credits roll in anticipation of the post-credit scenes. However, Welcome to the Jungle features an unheard-of post-interval scene. Clips of the fourth-wall-breaking scenes from the movie have flooded social media ever since the movie's release.

What is the post-interval scene in Welcome to the Jungle?

In Welcome to the Jungle, the interval pause is immediately followed by Akshay Kumar appearing on the screen, dressed as his character from the movie. The actor appears with a popcorn tub in hand, almost addressing the audience directly to get up during the interval scene. This is followed by a song, Kyun, featuring him and Disha Patani. Clips of this and the audience's surprised reaction have gone viral online.

Speaking about the audience's reaction to the scene, a trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s an experiment which seems to have worked. The paid previews of the film took place yesterday, June 25, from 7:30 pm onwards, and the response to this initiative has been positive. It led to a lot of laughter. Many viewers, who had got up to rush to the washroom or grab snacks, immediately sat down on hearing Akshay Kumar’s message. They enjoyed the visuals of the song and then stepped out.” The insider in the know added, “It seems like cinemas were also instructed by the distributors not to switch on the lights when the interval slate appears on screen and also while ‘Kyun’ plays. As a result, the surprise was preserved and audiences got to experience the sequence the way the makers intended.”

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Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara and Bhagya Bhanushali.