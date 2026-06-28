Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-led Comedy Eyes ₹50 Crore Opening Weekend

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: The Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy hit the big screens on June 26. The movie was released at a time when other Bollywood movies such as Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2 were drawing audiences to houseful theatres. Despite the competition, Welcome To The Jungle raked in decent numbers at the box office.

Welcome to the Jungle registers bumper opening at the box office

The paid previews of Welcome To The Jungle began on June 25, and the film raked in ₹3.75 crore. On the first day of release, the Akshay Kumar-led film raked in ₹15.25 crore. On the following day, the movie witnesseda 31.1% growth and collected ₹20 crore. In just two days, 'Welcome to the Jungle' has amassed a total of ₹39 crore.

Despite the mixed to postive reviews, Welcome to the Jungle has been holding steady at the box office. The movie is likely to register double-digit witness on Sunday as well, making its opening weekend total nearly ₹50 crore.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara and Bhagya Bhanushali. The first instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007. The second instalment, titled Welcome Back, was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Anees Bazmee helmed both films.



Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Collection Day 16: Imtiaz Ali's Film Stumps Sequels