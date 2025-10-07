Akshay Oberoi Clarifies His 'No Real Relationship' With Cousin Vivek Oberoi Remark, Says 'This Was Not Fun'

Akshay Oberoi, who was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has been one such actor who has embroiled in any controversy. However, last month, he made headlines when he spoke against his cousin Vivek Oberoi and how, despite having his uncle Suresh Oberoi in the industry, he had "no mentor, godfather and guidance". This revelation put him in a spot, and then Vivek came to his rescue, saying the Fighter actor's comment was misinterpreted. A month later, Akshay finally broke the silence on the controversy and said he would like to return to a time when he had no controversies.

Akshay Oberoi issues clarification on his 'no real relationship' remark

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Oberoi, who had a controversy-free career, clarified his 'no real relationship' with Vivek Oberoi remark and said that he spoke to his cousin. "That was the right thing to address it. He’s also been through his share of things. He knows that you can’t clarify it through the media. So, we spoke offline. However, I'd like to return to a time when I had no controversies. This was not fun!” he was quoted by the portal.

Vivek Oberoi's reaction to cousin Akshay Oberoi's 'no real relationship' remark

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Akshay was asked if he bore the brunt of his cousin Vivek's downfall. To this, he said, "I don’t think so. I think I’m saying this with a certain level of confidence because nobody knew we were related. Not even the casting people. Nobody knew. And I never used that to my benefit. I never said it because what would I get? It’s not like I could call and approach him either, you know. Unfortunately, I don’t say it with pride, I say it with sadness – that there was no real relationship. So, what would I call and ask from him? I just went about my own way.”