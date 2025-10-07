Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Takes A Nosedive On First Monday Despite BOGO Offer On Tickets

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer got a crowded Dussehra release alongside Rishab Shetty's pan-India film, Kantara Chapter 1. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, opened to a mixed response. To boost the ticket sales, makers announced a buy one get one free offer for the movie on Monday. However, despite the lucrative deal, the collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari remained subpar.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari breaches ₹30 crore mark, but fails Monday test

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened to a decent ₹9.25 crore in India. The clash with Kantara Chapter 1 hampered the collection of the film, as trade analysts predicted a double-digit opening for the movie. On the following day, the collection of the movie plummeted even further, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari raked in ₹5.5 crore.

The Dharma Production film wrapped up the first weekend of release with a decent ₹15.25 crore. On the first Monday of release, the movie has raked in ₹3 crore at the box office, despite the buy one get one free offer. The film's total after a 5-day theatrical run stands at ₹33 crore. On the other hand, the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 has alone raked in ₹8.75 crore on the first Monday of release.



Kantara has been wreaking havoc at the box office. Released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, the Rishab Shetty starrer collected ₹31.25 crore on its first Monday. The film's total in just 5 days is ₹258.83 crore. The film has turned out to be a formidable competition for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.