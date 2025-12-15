Akshaye Khanna's 'Dhurandhar' Comeback Met With Radio Silence From Family, Rift With Brother Rahul Khanna Exposed

2025 has been declared by moviegoers as Akshaye Khanna's year. From his riveting performance as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava to his swagger-filled and intense avatar as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, Akshaye has not only floored fans with his powerhouse acting, but has also emerged as the highest-grossing actor of the year. While Dhurandhar continues to fire all cylinders at the box office in its second week, Akshaye's family has become the focal point of discussion on social media.

Akshaye Khanna has floored fans with his performances in Chhaava (L) and Dhurandhar | Image: X

The actor has been receiving immense praise for Dhurandhar, but he continues to stay away from the media glare. Akshaye is not one to give interviews and is infamously low key. While everyone is talking about the Hulchul actor, his brother Rahul Khanna has not posted anything about him on social media despite staying continuously active on Instagram. This has not gone unnoticed and netizens are speculating what could be the reason behind Rahul's radio silence amid Akshaye's resounding success on the big screens.

Akshaye Khanna is Rahul Khanna's younger brother | Image: X

In this matter, a report in Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "The brothers were never close. In recent years, they don’t even talk to each other. During his lifetime, Vinod Khanna tried repeatedly to bring his two sons together. However, Rahul and Akshaye — Akshaye being the younger — are both loners. After their father’s death, they stopped speaking to each other altogether.”

However, the rumour about Akshaye and Rahul not being on talking terms may not be entirely true as back in 2023, Rahul, the elder sibling, had posted a birthday with for Akshaye with a childhood picture of them together.

Rahul Khanna posted a birthday wish for his younger brother Akshaye in 2023 | Image: Instagram