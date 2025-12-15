4 Avengers Doomsday Trailers To Release With Avatar Fire And Ash? Here's What To Expect

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the hotly anticipated movies of 2026. Ever since Robert Downey Jr was revealed to be returning to the MCU fold after hanging up his boots as Iron-Man at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the hype for Doomsday has skyrocketed. With old and new Marvel characters featuring in the star-studded cast, fans can't wait for a glimpse of the upcoming tentpole film. Rumour has been rife that the first footage of Avengers: Doomsday will be attached to the prints of Avatar: Fire And Ash, releasing globally on December 19.

Alleged leaked images from Avengers Doomsday trailer are going viral on social media | Image: X

According to latest updates, Marvel Studios is planning to release not one but four trailers of Avengers: Doomsday. The four trailers will be released over the next four weeks, with each trailer enjoying a rollout for seven days. Each trailer is expected to run for a week before the next one debuts. This means that in the first four weeks of the screenings of Avatar 3, all trailers will be released.

A schedule of the trailer release is also doing the rounds on social media. But nothing official has been confirmed by the makers. Meanwhile AI-generated videos of Doomsday characters are being passed off on social media as "official trailers and teasers", leading many to believe that Marvel Studios has unveiled official footage from the upcoming film.

Robert Downey Jr has returned to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday | Image: X

About the multiple trailers of Avengers: Doomsday, fans are speculating that each of the four clips will be based on one specific superhero team — The Avengers, Thunderbolts or The New Avengers, The Fantastic Four and The X-Men.

