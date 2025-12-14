Bigg Boss Fame Satya Naidu Involved In Brawl At Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Pub In Bengaluru, Denies Physical Altercation After CCTV Footage Surfaces

A video of a brawl unfolding at Shilpa Shetty's Bastian pub in Bengaluru late night on December 11 has gone viral. The CCTV footage shows a group of people getting into an argument with the staffers and management at the high-end joint.

Businessman Satya Naidu, a former Bigg Boss contestant and ex-husband of a television anchor, was among those identified in the video from Bastian. According to preliminary information, a trivial dispute over bill settlement escalated into an argument, following which the pub staff intervened and brought the situation under control.

According to News Karnataka, in his defence, Satya Naidu stated that he had visited the pub only for dinner with friends and that the disagreement arose during the billing process. “There was no physical altercation,” he said, adding that the issue was being misrepresented online.

Bastian outlets are in Mumbai and Bengaluru | Image: Instagram

Confirming that the probe in the matter was on, the Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said those involved have been summoned for questioning. “We are examining the CCTV footage and recording statements. A case will be registered if any cognisable offence is established,” the officer said.

