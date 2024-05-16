Advertisement

Alaya F witnessed a major flop of her career with the big-budget movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan bombed at the box office. It sparked discussion among the film industry on various topics, such as stars charging hefty fees of Rs 100 crore, the budget of movies, and more. Amid this debate, Alaya candidly spoke about whether the hefty fee demanded by actors is justifiable.

Running a career costs money: Alaya F

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alaya shed light on the expenses actors have to bear to support their careers. She shared that actors have to pay several people just to put together one look. The cost has been increased owing to the paparazzi spotting the actors whenever they step out of their house. “Everything is getting so expensive. I am not talking about luxury expenses, I am talking about career expenses," she continued. Adding to it, she said running a career costs money and people don’t realise that they have to invest back in their career.

Opening up about the daily expenses of the actors, she revealed every day there is a hair person, a makeup person, a photographer and a stylist, which means four people are required daily just to put her into a single appearance. "Not talking PR, which costs money. I don’t know if I should talk about it but pap spotting also… everything costs money," adding to it she said not just a small chunk but a lot of money.

Alaya F opens up about the importance of saving

In the same segment, the actress added that with all these expenses, they also have to save a chunk of their salary for the future. "The other day I was going through my finances and was shocked by the amount that goes in work related expense in a month. So, yeah you need to save," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth. In the film, she plays the love interest of the actor. The film is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.