Updated March 31st, 2024 at 20:41 IST

Ali Abbas Zafar On Casting 'Action Stars' Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On casting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the film, Ali said the decision was made keeping in the script of the film. "It demanded two action stars," he said.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ali Abbas Zafar is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Not only have action film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff come onboard the film, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in as the role of the antagonist. It will release on the occasion of Eid and will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image: IMDb

Ali Abbas Zafar on the film's big cast

On casting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the film, Ali said the decision was made keeping in the script of the film. It demanded two action stars, which is why Akshay and Tiger are headlining his latest movie.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image: IMDb

“What is most important is that you should be honest that you are not making a project but you are making a film that stars will do justice to. The script needs to cast the actors. I work on the script first, then take it to the actors,” he told PTI.

Ali Abbas Zafar wants to collaborate with Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan

Ali shared that he wants to work with Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn on different kinds of films. His primary objective, the director said, is to develop a unique kind of action movie that challenges each of these superstars.

“Like, Sultan is a sports drama, but it also has action. You have to make an action film for every different actor which is customised for them or brings them out of their comfort zone. It's a dream for any director to work with all those guys. They've been here for 30-35 years, and the kind of fan base that they have is amazing. So, let's see, fingers crossed,” he added.

Ali will also be working on an action film with Katrina Kaif in the coming time.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 20:41 IST

