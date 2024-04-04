×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Ali Abbas Zafar To Reunite With Katrina Kaif For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar candidly spoke about Super Soldier and shared that the film is happening with Katrina Kaif.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ali Abbas Zafar
Ali Abbas Zafar with Katrina Kaif | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ali Abbas Zafar is on a promotional spree for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. During one of the promotional interviews, the director was asked about his future projects especially his most talked about film Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif.  

Ali Abbas Zafar to reunite with Katrina Kaif?

During an interview with Pinkvilla, director Ali Abbas Zafar candidly spoke about Super Soldier and shared that the film is happening with Katrina. “Well, 100% the script is there. Katrina and I keep talking. We just spoke, actually, two days ago. Once Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases, we are gonna meet up," he said. The director added that currently the actress is travelling and once she returns, they will begin with the preparation.

(A file photo of Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina | Image: Katrina/Instagram)

Don't want to do anything substandard: Ali Abbas Zafar on Superhero Universe

In the same segment, the actor was asked about his plans for creating a Superhero Universe. Katrina starrer Super Soldier would be the first movie of the franchise, followed by top actors joining the universe. Ali said that it would happen soon but he doesn't want to rush in and do anything substandard. "We want to build a universe which is new because as soon as you say superhero universe, the first thing that comes to your mind is that - Are you trying to ape the West? Are you trying to ape the template that is done in Hollywood?” the director added.

(A file photo of Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina | Image: Katrina/Instagram)

He wants to produce something which is deeply connected to our culture stemming out of Indian soil.

(A file photo of Ali Abbas Zafar | Image: Aliabbas/Instagram)

What else do we know about the Superhero Universe?

Reports have been rife that Ali's cinematic universe will feature Superheroes from various backgrounds in India. The first project is Super Soldier, starring Katrina, followed by a project similar to Mr India. There are other two superhero films in the pipeline which has drawn inspiration from Indian mythology and the Indian army, but the filmmaker is yet to officially confirm the reports. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

