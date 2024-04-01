Advertisement

Ali Abbas Zafar has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming directorial Bade Miya Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a cameo appearance as an antagonist. Zafar, who is known for directing action movies, shared that he now wants to direct Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn in separate action movies.

Ali Abbas Zafar shares his wish list

The director told PTI, that he wants to work with all actors in the industry but at the top of her list are Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. "I want to do action with them. It will be a different kind of action with each of them," he added. The director's primary objective is to develop a unique kind of action movie that challenges the superstars. “Like, Sultan is a sports drama, but it also has action. You have to make an action film for every different actor which is customised for them or brings them out of their comfort zone," he said.

(A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: Instagram)

"It's a dream for any director to work with all those guys. They've been here for 30-35 years, and the kind of fan base that they have is amazing. So, let's see, fingers crossed,” he added.

(A file photo of Ajay | Image: Instagram)

Who is Ali Abbas Zafar?

He is a film director, producer, and screenwriter, known for directing Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Bharat (2019). He started his career as an assistant director, with multiple projects for the production company Yash Raj Films (YRF). He then made his own directorial and screenwriting debut with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) since then he has been one of the most famous and talented directors in Bollywood.

Ali Abbas Zafar gives an update about Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif

In the same segment, the actor shared that his next action film with Kaif is presently on hold. He has begun with the production of another action film which also stars Kaif. “There’s something for which I’m in talks with Katrina, it is not Super Soldier. It is a new film. Super Soldier is not happening for a while. If I work with her, it will be an action film,” he added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on April 10, coinciding with Eid. It will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan at the box office collection.