Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Ali Abbas Zafar Opens Up About Clash With Maidaan: No Negativity...

Director Ali Abbas Zafar urged movie buffs to watch both Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan if possible as they are different.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan
Posters of BMCM (L) and Maidaan (R) | Image:Instagram
Ali Abbas Zafar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The director is on a promotional spree and answering one of the most common questions - what does he think about the clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan? In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Zafar was asked to share his reaction to the clash to which he said "There's no clash and no negativity". He also urged the movie buffs to watch both films if possible as they are different.

Ali Abbas Zafar on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clash

Ali Abbas Zafar swiped off any negativity around Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan releases. He expressed his optimism about cinemagoers accepting both films and requested everyone "to please go and watch Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan whenever you have time." He added, "It’s a long weekend. Two films can be released together. I feel we are two very different films and both films will offer the best to the audience so please go and watch it on this Eid.”

(A file photo of Ali Abbas Zafar | Image: Instagram)

He further added that they want people to come to theatres, enjoy and support them as a "filmmaking fraternity because we are all together in this". Hoping that both the films would get their deserving footfall, Zafar said that there's "no clash" and "no negativity" among them. "Our respect for each other is phenomenal because we all know that we have put in a lot of hard work in making our films," he concluded.

(A still from BMCM trailer | Image: YouTube)

Ali Abbas Zafar heaps praise on Ajay Devgn

In the same segment, Zafar lauded Maidaan director Amit Sharma and said that he is a "very good filmmaker". After watching the trailer, Zafar found Maidaan a "beautiful story with a beautiful heart". He also praised the actor, "Ajay sir is a tremendous talent. We wish them all the very best.”

(A poster of Maidaan | Image: Instagram)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are slated to hit the theatres on April 10, coinciding with Eid.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

