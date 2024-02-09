Advertisement

Ali Fazal and Richa chadha are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement on their Instagram handle on Friday, February 8.

Richa and Ali previously got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, but, celebrated their union in October 2022. They got married in 2020 during the pandemic but kept it a secret at the time. The duo celebrated their union in 2022 with their friends and family, with the festivities spanning across Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Ali and Richa started dating while filming the 2013 movie Fukrey and have been together ever since. The couple debuted their wedding documentary, RiAlity, on their first anniversary of marriage. It provides a close-up view of the couple's life, highlighting the difficulties they overcame, the goals they pursued, and the aspirations that culminated in their lavish celebration.