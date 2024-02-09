Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Announce First Pregnancy: A Tiny Heartbeat Is The Loudest Sound

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement on their Instagram handle on Friday, February 8.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ali Fazal and Richa chadha are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement on their Instagram handle on Friday, February 8. 

 

Richa and Ali previously got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, but, celebrated their union in October 2022. They got married in 2020 during the pandemic but kept it a secret at the time. The duo celebrated their union in 2022 with their friends and family, with the festivities spanning across Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Advertisement

Ali and Richa started dating while filming the 2013 movie Fukrey and have been together ever since. The couple debuted their wedding documentary, RiAlity, on their first anniversary of marriage. It provides a close-up view of the couple's life, highlighting the difficulties they overcame, the goals they pursued, and the aspirations that culminated in their lavish celebration.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

18 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

21 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

27 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

28 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

31 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

37 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile22 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World24 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement