Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari Takes A Dud Opening Compared To Kantara Chapter 1 On Dussehra (Early Estimates)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari released on October 2 alongside the much-awaited Kannada folk action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1. While the South movie will take a massive opening of well over ₹50 crore in India, as per early estimates, SSKTK's box office collections remained muted and it might struggle to reach double digits. Varun had earlier called the Kantara prequel a "very big film" while speaking about the clash, and the same has been proven at the box office on the opening day too.

Box office comparisons aside, Kantara: Chapter 1 has also got good reviews and if the word of mouth spreads, its collections will grow well over the first weekend. While Kantara has taken a good lead already, the Hindi version of the movie is also expected to do ₹20 crore+ biz on day 1, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings for a South dubbed film in the North India markets.

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed by and stars Rishab Shetty | Image: X



According to Sacnilk, Kantara collected nearly ₹40 crore on day 1 in India in all languages by evening. The Kannada, Hindi and Telugu versions of the movie are responding very well, with occupancy touching almost 96% in key markets in Karnataka and some Telugu speaking regions. The footfalls for the Hindi version were below 20% for the morning shows, but jumped to 34% in the afternoon. By evening, the numbers will take a bigger jump. With support from single screens, the Hindi version is likely to collect ₹20 crore or more on Dussehra.