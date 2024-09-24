Published 17:38 IST, September 24th 2024
Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Moments From Paris Fashion Week: From Getting Ready Together To Ramp Walk
Alia Bhatt-Aishwarya Rai: The duo took to the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for the brand Loreal and their moments together are now viral on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt poses with Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:38 IST, September 24th 2024