Updated January 21st, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Alia Bhatt Attends Saudi Arabia Award Event In Red Saree, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt served another saree look on the Joy Awards red carpet. She represented India in a foreign country in an ajrakh-print sari.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:@softiealiaa/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt recently attended the Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The actress served another saree look at the red carpet, which received love from fans around the world. She represented India in a foreign country in an ajrakh-print sari. Alia was presented with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event.

Alia Bhatt’s desi look at Joy Awards 2024 

Alia stylishly draped the ajrakh-print sari with a matching staples blouse. She had a cape sweeping behind her adding to the dramatic attire, which contrasted beautifully with her no-make-up makeup look. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star went for big, open curls and bold gold jhumkas as her only piece of jewellery. She carried her outfit with grace and gave different poses to the paps on the red carpet. 

Alia Bhatt’s acceptance speech 

Alia Bhatt was awarded for her exemplary performances through the years with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award. Accepting the trophy, the actress extended her gratitude to the country of Saudi Arabia and its royalty. She said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen."

Alia further went on to talk about her love for movies and cinemas. She recalled how her life has been revolving around the movies since she was very little. The actress stated, “It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."

Published January 21st, 2024 at 08:18 IST

