Alia Bhatt Becomes Highest-Paid Spyverse Actress With Alpha, Beats Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sharvari's Paycheques

Alia Bhatt is taking the YRF Spyverse in a new direction. The action film, which is the 7th entry in the franchise that includes record-breaking grossers like Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War, is all set to roll out in cinema halls on July 3 amid high expectations. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

After the debacle of War 2 and the extraordinary success of Dhurandhar franchise, Spyverse is faced with a moment of reckoning. The future of the ambitious action franchise hangs in the balance. Whether or not Alpha is successful at the box office remains to be seen. Since the budget of the movie, estimated to be around ₹130 crore, is relatively lesser than the previous Spyverse movie, a safety net is there.

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Meanwhile, the cast salaries for Alpha have drawn attention. Alia, the highest-paid cast member in the movie, is said to have taken home ₹25 crore for playing the lead role as Sita. This puts her above other franchise actresses - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani - in terms of remuneration for being the film series' leading ladies. Katrina had reportedly charged between ₹15-₹21 crore for her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, her biggest paycheque for essaying the character through three films. Deepika reportedly charged ₹15 crore for playing Rubina in the franchise's highest-grosser Pathaan. Kiara, who entered the Spyverse as Kavya in War 2, took home ₹15 crore.

Alpha is the seventh film in Spyverse | Image: X

Alia's ₹25 crore paycheque for Alpha beats leading female faces in the franchise by a good margin. Sharvari is said to have been paid ₹3 crore for her role in the movie. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor have charged ₹6 crore each for their roles in Alpha. Hrithik Roshan features in a cameo role and fans are eagerly waiting to witness how his character Kabir plays out.