Parents-to-be Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Have A Goofy Wish For Each Other On Second Marriage Anniversary

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha completed 2 years of marital bliss on September 24. To mark the occasion, the couple took to their Instagram account to share a goofy picture from their trip to Paris. This comes months before Parineeti and Raghav embrace parenthood for the first time.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's adorable anniversary post

On September 24, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Paris trip with her husband, Raghav Chadha. In the picture, the politician could be seen wearing a ‘I Love Paris’ t-shirt. In her signature style, the Ishaqzaade actress covered the ‘S’ with her hand, making it look like her husband's apparel reads, ‘I Love Pari’. She shared the photo with the caption, “As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake 😎Happy anniversary my Ragaii! 🥰The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you.”

Raghav Chadha, too, shared the same photos on his Instagram profile. He shared the snaps with the caption, "Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities 😂 Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home."



Their adorable wish is now doing the rounds on social media. Fans and followers of the actor-politician couple took to the comment section to wish them on the special day. Manish Malhotra, Rajiv Aditia, among other celebrities, also extended congratulations to the parents-to-be.



