Alia Bhatt's Claps Back At Troll 'Pitying' Her For Going Unnoticed At Cannes Film Festival With A 6-Word Reply

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Film Festival appearance did more harm than good for the actress. Several videos from the French Riviera went viral online. Social media users were quick to point out that the foreign paparazzi failed to recognise Alia even though she represented India at the film festival and as the brand ambassador of L'Oréal.

Viral videos from the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival showed the actress walking down the red carpet while the paparazzi were hesitant to click her. Only a small number of shutterbugs clicked her, and some netizens claimed that they could even hear the camerapersons enquiring who she was. This also prompted comparisons of Alia with her fellow L'Oréal ambassador, Aishwarya Rai, who is widely recognised internationally.

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

After the videos went viral online, the incident became the talk of the town among netizens. While many criticised the actress for carrying a 'fake aura', a few defended the actress. The discussion spilt over to Alia's comment section when she shared photos and videos of herself from the event.



Also Read: Cannes 2026 Day 2: Alia Bhatt Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale On Red Carpet

Alia shared a reel showcasing the BTS from the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion. In the video, she was seen posing on the balcony against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera. A user took to the comment section to write, “What a pity, no one noticed you." While most celebrities ignore such reactions, Alia wrote back, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).” Her reply has gone viral online. Fans of the actress are hailing her for giving a befitting reply to the troll.



Also Read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Gets Ignored By Photographers At Red Carpet, Netizens Call It 'Next Level Embarrassment'

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