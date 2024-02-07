English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor For Jamal Kudu Performance, Gets A Kiss In Return | Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced to one of the most popular songs of 2023, Jamal Kudu from Animal, at a recent award event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia-Ranbir
Alia-Ranbir | Image:X
The Bollywood couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended an award event in Gujarat on Sunday night, January 28. Along with winning the two top accolades of the night, the duo even collaborated for an impromptu performance. While the Barfi star took to the stage to perform a medley of his song, he was joined by his wife in a special segment. 

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor dance together

Alia and Ranbir danced to one of the most popular songs of 2023, Jamal Kudu from Animal, at a recent award event. With two glasses perched on their heads, the couple can be seen in the video mimicking Bobby Deol's signature step on the song. Before returning to the stage Ranbir leaned in to give his wife a quick peck on the cheek. Watch the video here: 

 

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to share screen space in Love & War 

After working together in Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 film Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia are now all set to share screen space again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. They will be joined by Vicky Kaushal in the multi-starrer, which is slated to release on Christmas next year. 

 

Pinkvilla's exclusive insights shed light on the uniqueness of Bhansali's vision for Love & War. Described as a timeless love story against the backdrop of war, the film is inspired by the 1964 classic, Sangam. Scheduled to commence filming around November 2024, the project is a casting coup, bringing together Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky due to the compelling narrative crafted by SLB.

The project holds significance as it marks the reunion of SLB and Ranbir Kapoor, reminiscent of their collaboration in the film Saawariya 17 years ago. On the other hand, the filmmaker previously worked with Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Published January 29th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

