It's Confirmed! Alia Bhatt Joins Sohum Shah-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tumbbad 2

After much speculation, the makers have finally confirmed that Alia Bhatt has joined the highly anticipated project Tumbbad 2. This marks Alia's first horror film in his career spanning 14 years. The actress will appear in a pivotal role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sohum Shah in the sequel.

Sharing the news, Sohum took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he is posing with Alia and captioned it as "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad 2, Pralay Aayega. See you in cinemas 03.12.2027."

Alia Bhatt expresses her excitement on joining Tumbbad 2

Tumbbad is one of the cult classic films that redefined the folklore fantasy genre. Upon its release, the film earned widespread praise from the critics and audience for the story, production design and cinematography. Owing to its success, the makers announced the second instalment. The sequel will explore the concept of immortality, with Pandurang taking centre stage.

Joining the cult classic franchise, Alia said, "Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting.”

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"To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together," she added.

All about Tumbbad 2

The upcoming sequel is being directed by Adesh Prasad. The film will hit the theatres on December 3.\