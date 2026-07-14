Lenin Box Office Collection Day 4: Akhil Akkineni Starrer Sees Major Decline, Mints Only ₹3.60 Crore On Monday

Lenin Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni starrer performed well on the weekend, taking the total to over ₹20 crore in just three days, given the actor's previous record. However, the film couldn't perform on Monday and registered a 62.7 per cent drop in collection from yesterday.

Lenin box office collection on day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹3.60 crore across 2,122 shows in India on the fourth day of release. Adding the collection, the net total stands at ₹29.05 crore while the gross total at ₹33.37 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹75 lakh, taking the gross total to ₹8.05 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹41.42 crore.

Lenin registered 30.12 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Monday, with the maximum reported in Visakhapatnam (59 per cent).

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If the film continues to hold steady at the box office during the weekdays, then it might achieve a milestone in Akhil's career.

Bhagyashri Borse gets emotional at Lenin's success meet

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse starrer revolves around family conflicts, power struggles and broken relationships. During the success meet, Bhagyashri broke down and thanked her fans for their constant motivation. “I am feeling very emotional today. So please forgive me, I am going to speak from my heart. I am going to talk in English. I want to start with talking about the person because of whom I am here today -- my director Murli Kishore sir,” she said. Addressing the director, she said, "If you didn't give me Bharti, I wouldn't be getting this appreciation today. If you hadn't given me the space and if you hadn't put me up there as Bharti, I wouldn't have gotten the appreciation that I have gotten today. So thank you so much, I will always be grateful to you sir."

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She then thanked the film's hero, Akhil Akkineni. Bhagyashri said, "Coming to Akhil, I have seen you work really hard, and even though I may not know your journey of these past 10 years, I know what it might feel like when things don't work out.