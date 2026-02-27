Scream 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Slasher Film Off To A Slow Start In India Despite No New Releases

Scream 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: The seventh installment of the popular slasher thriller franchise Scream has released in India. Despite no new releases opposing it, the Hollywood film managed a slow opening at the box office here, hinting that the pull of this franchise is not as good as others.

How much did Scream 7 collect in India on day 1?

Scream 7 minted ₹40 lakh on day 1 in India. It has only released in English here and dubbed versions have not hit the big screens. This could possibly have affected its collection but it's not the sole reason. It appears as if the pull of the franchise is not as good in India. In previews which screened abroad ahead of full fledged roll out, Scream 7 did exceptionally well, hitting the best figures in the franchise. Despite a low critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Scream 7 managed a franchise-best $7.8 million in previews, surpassing previous record-holder Scream VI ($5.7 million) in 2023.

Courtney Cox in a still from Scream 7 | Image: X

Globally, Scream 7 is targeting a $60 million global launch over the weekend, which would mark the best three-day launch of the year to date. The seventh Scream movie sees Neve Campbell return to the iconic series in the role of Sidney after sitting out Scream VI because of a salary dispute. She appeared in every film up to that point.

The story follows Sidney as she returns to her hometown with her daughter (Isabel May), who soon cross paths with a new Ghostface killer. The girl is named Tatum, the same name of Rose McGowan’s character in the 1996’s Scream who was murdered.