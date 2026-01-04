Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Raha Twin In White To Welcome New Year 2026

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a picture featuring Raha and Ranbir Kapoor. In her first post for the year, the actress shared an adorable click from their New Year celebration. The photo has now gone viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt's first post of 2026 features husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha

On January 4, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share her post wishing fans and followers on the New Year. In the photo, the Jigra actress, her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daugther Raha, all adorned white coloured outfits. Ranbir could be seen playing with his toddler daughter in the picture, while Alia cheered for them while holding what appears to be a toy fairy wand.

Alia shared the photo with the caption, “& up you go love.. happy 2026". The photo caught the attention of her friends, fans and followers immediately, who took to the comment section to lavish praises on the adorable family. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off from Mumbai on December 28 and seemingly rang in the new year in a foreign location.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look forward to an important year ahead

2026 is a crucial year for both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, professionally. Both actors had 0 releases in 2025 and are gearing up for anticipated movies this year. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love And War, which is reported to release in August this year. Following the period drama, the actor will be seen in one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies, Ramayana Part 1, which will hit the big screens on Diwali.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is also gearing up for the release of Love And War, in which she stars alongside her husband and Vicky Kaushal. She will also headline YRF spyverse's upcoming movie, Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh.