Alia Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day with her mother, Soni Razdan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, husband Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The intimate bash had a white theme as the actress shared a photo offering a sneak peek to her fans.

Inside Kapoors and Bhatts white themes Mother's Day celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia, a mother of a 1-year-old daughter Raha, celebrated the day with her family. The bash seemingly took place at Alia and Ranbir's Bandra house. In the image, they were all dressed in white casual ensembles and sat on a balcony. Neetu can be seen holding a white umbrella decorated with pink flowers. "Precious moments with my precious ones. #happymothersday," read the caption.

Soon after she dropped the post Shaheen and Natasha Poonawalla dropped heart emoticons. However, netizens noticed that Raha was missing from the family portrait. A user asked, "Where is Raha?" Another asked, "Why didn't you bring Raha in this photo".

When Alia Bhatt opened up about how her priorities changed after becoming a mother

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Alia disclosed how after becoming a mother, her daughter had become her first priority. “Now I feel the added need to limit bringing my work home because once you are a mom, you are physically, emotionally, and mentally always a mom first.”

Alia Bhatt steals the limelight at Met Gala 2024

The actress, who kept the information of her attending the Met Gala a secret, made a grand entrance in a floral saree with flawless makeup and accessories, aligning with the theme -- Garden of Time. Her saree was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress dropped a series of photos on her social media handle and penned a long note where she revealed why she opted for a saree. "Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea," an excerpt from her post read.

The actress will be next seen in Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina.