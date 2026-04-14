Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Ring In 4th Wedding Anniversary 'Gliding, Falling, Walking And Talking' In Snow-capped Mountains

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. On the ocassion of their fourth wedding anniversary, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos from their recent vacation. In the 10-slide carousel post, the actress shared photos of her husband, their daughter Raha and the picturesque view.

In the carousel post, Alia shared a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. The snow-capped mountains adorned the background of the picture. In the next slide, she shared a brief clip of her skiing down the slope while her husband watches her flaunting her skills. In the next picture, the couple was seen dressed in their skiing suits and ready to take on the adventure.



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A photo shared by Alia Bhatt in her anniversary post for Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram

In the next slide, Alia also included a photo of the couple enjoying a cup of tea from the snow peak. In another click included in the post, Ranbir and Alia's daughter, Raha, was seen bonding with the snow llamas. The Ramayana actor escorted the toddler. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote in the caption, “somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life ✨💫✨ In short ..Tu saath hain toh din raat hain."

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Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor send anniversary wishes to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Early on Tuesday morning, Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the couple. She shared a throwback photo of her daughter and son-in-law from Christmas. She shared the post with the caption, “Love you both. Blessings and love always."

A screegrab of Neetu Kapoor's story | Image: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor's mother also shared a selfie of the couple on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, “Blessings to my heartbeats.” The posts are now going viral on