Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Signs Petition Urging India-Pakistan To 'Stop The Hostilities', Enraged Netizens Ask 'Woke Peaceniks To Shut It': Pahalgam Bhul Gaye Kya?

There has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan following India's strike on multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday (May 7), as part of Operation Sindoor, and Pakistan's attempts to hit Indian military sites on Thursday, which were thwarted by the Indian armed forces.

As Pakistan escalates its war efforts, targeting civilians in Poonch and launching missiles and hundreds of drones in failed attempts to target Indian military installations, a section of peaceniks started a petition on Change.org, urging both nations to "stop hostilities". One of the signatories of the petition was Soni Razdan, who also asked her Instagram followers to sign the "India, Pakistan: Stop the hostilities" petition on the website. She also shared a link to it in her profile bio.

Alis Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan shared the link to 'India, Pakistan: Stop the hostilities' petition on Instagram | Image: Soni Razdan/Instagram

However, she turned off the comments section, fearing backlash from netizens. Other filmmakers who have signed the petition are Anand Patwardhan, Beena Sarwar and Nishtha Jain. Those signatories to the anti-war petition faced heavy trolling on social media.

Soni Razdan urged India and Pakistan to put an end to hostilities | Image: Instagram

After the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22, Pakistan has denied claims that the terrorists were backed by their state machinery. More so, the Pakistani border forces have continued with ceasefire violations along the Line Of Control. In retaliation, Indian launched Operation Sindoor in the wee hours of Wednesday, killing terrorists harboured in terror camps in Pakistan and POK.

As Pakistan continues to provoke India with drone attacks and ceasefire violations, there seems to be unequivocal support for the Indian armed forces to take the fight to them and destroy the hotbed of terrorist activities. The petition to end hostilities with a terror nation and urging Indians to play pacifist one more time, then seemed unwarranted. Soni and other filmmakers were trolled heavily for asking to stop the war with the aggressor nation.