Amitabh Bachchan Trolled For Silence On Operation Sindoor While Continuing To Share Cryptic Posts On X

Amitabh Bachchan's critical social media posts have begun to worry his fans. The actor, who is known to voice his opinions and make daily updates on X (formerly Twitter), has been making wordless posts on the platform since April 22. Since then, he has been making blank posts every day, which has come to the notice of social media users now.

Amitabh Bachchan's post has left fans worried

Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Amitabh Bachchan has been making posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account but not writing anything in it. In the nearly 20 blank tweets only shared the number of the post he has made. His last post read, “T 5355 - The silent X chromosome .. deciding the brain (sic).”



Also Read: The Royals X Review: 'Most Unwatchable Series On Netflix'

A screengrab of Amitabh Bachchan's post | Image: X

This social media behaviour of the veteran actor has puzzled his fans. He is also being questioned for radio silence on the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam and the valiant Operation Sindoor that followed. Amitabh Bachchan has always condemned nuisance causing elements, and therefore his silence on Pahalgam attack has worried fans.

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan also skipped his customary Sunday appearance where he greets fans at his residence, Jalsa, last week. The Piku actor was also supposed to participate in a panel, ‘Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul’ at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, but he did not mark his appearance at the event. His absence from public events off-lately has left his well-wishers worried about his ill health.