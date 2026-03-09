See You In Cinema: YRF Sets Record Straight On Alpha OTT Release Rumour With New Release Date Announcement

YRF's upcoming spyverse film, Alpha, has been delayed yet again. The makers of the film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor will now hit the big screens on July 10, 2026. Initially planned as a Christmas 2025 release, the movie was later deferred to 17 April 2026.

YRF reiterates theatrical release for Alpha with new release date announcement



Sharing the official announcement of the delay in the movie, YRF, as well as the actors, took to their social media accounts to share the new poster of the spy movie. Along with the new release date and the names of prominent cast members, the poster also reads, “Only in cinemas”, confirming the film's theatrical release. This comes amid viral rumours that the movie makers have decided to release Alpha on OTT only, owing to the failure of War 2 and the underperformance of other previous YRF spyverse movies.

Alpha takes the safe route with the new release date

The reason behind the delay in the Alpha release was not shared by the makers. Earlier, it was speculated that the VFX work of the movie was pending, which caused unprecedented delays. With the new release date, the Alia Bhatt starrer has steered clear of any major releases.



Also Read: Alpha: Alia-Bobby-Sharvari's Actioner To Release On...

The film will hit the big screens after Yash's Toxic on June 4, which is a pan-India release. Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 will hit the big screens on July 4, days before Alpha. The only significant clash for Alia's Alpha will be the Moana live-action movie on July 10. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is another major release that will hit the big screens on July 31.



Also Read: 10 Days Before Release, Dhurandhar 2 Registers Highest Premiere Record