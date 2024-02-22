English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Jigra: Alia Shares Adorable Photos With Vedang Raina As They Wrap Up Shoot; Check Release Date

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a set of photos with The Archies star Vedang Raina as they wrapped the shoot for Jigra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt, Jigra
A photo of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina from the sets of Jigra. | Image:Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina have wrapped the shoot for Jigra. The Highway actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. The actress shared a set of photos with The Archies star with an adorable caption, also revealing the film's release date. 

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Wrap On Jigra

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share photos of herself with Vedang Raina. In the photos, both the actors can be seen laughing and giggling. Along with the post, Alia wrote, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA 👊 @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you.”

Soon after Alia posted the photos, Vedang's The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor took the post's comment section to drop hearts. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor too dropped a couple of hearts over the announcement post.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:50 IST

