Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina have wrapped the shoot for Jigra. The Highway actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. The actress shared a set of photos with The Archies star with an adorable caption, also revealing the film's release date.

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Wrap On Jigra

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share photos of herself with Vedang Raina. In the photos, both the actors can be seen laughing and giggling. Along with the post, Alia wrote, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA 👊 @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you.”

Soon after Alia posted the photos, Vedang's The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor took the post's comment section to drop hearts. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor too dropped a couple of hearts over the announcement post.