Alia Bhatt Shares Inside Photos From Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding Festivities, Netizens Note Ranbir Kapoor's Absence

Alia Bhatt has been occupied with the wedding festivities of her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The latter tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at their residence in Mumbai on July 11. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended Akansha Ranjan's wedding with Sharan Sharma.

Days after the wedding ceremony and the reception party, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share an inside glimpse. Sharing a carousel of photos, the Raazi actress shared an inside glimpse of every function. She captioned the post, “this. just this.”

In a few photos, Alia shared candid photos of herself from all the pre- and post-wedding festivities. In the carousel post, Alia also shared a group photo with her closest friends, all of whom turned bridesmaids for Akansha. In a candid click from the wedding day, Alia could be seen giving an air kiss to the bride just before she walked down the aisle.

The actress also shared photos of herself in the steel grey saree she donned for the day wedding. Alia looked mesmerising in the saree, which she teamed with a matching halter neck blouse. She completed the look with heavy jewellery and donned a chained earring which was pinned to her bun. She also carried a matching potli to complete the look.



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Alia also included photos from Akansha's mehendi and reception night. However, wahtc aught attention of social media users in the post was the absence of Alia's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. While the actress attended all the events of her bff's wedding held in Mumbai, it seemed like the Ramayana actor skipped the events. The post comes hours after Alia and Ranbir were spotted visiting an eye clinic.

Akanksha and Sharan exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence in Mumbai. Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as Guilty and Netflix's Monica, O My Darling. Sharan made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.



Also Read: Akansha Marries Sharan In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony, See Dreamy Pics