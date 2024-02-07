Advertisement

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has set the stage for its first female-led spy movie, marking a significant addition to the Spy Universe franchise. The latest reports reveal that acclaimed director Shiv Rawail, known for his work on The Railway Men, has been confirmed to direct this ambitious project.

Aditya Chopra sees potential in Shiv Rawail

As per Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra, the visionary behind YRF, views Shiv Rawail as the perfect director to steer the course of this female-led spy film. The director's credentials and discussions with Chopra have culminated in Rawail officially taking charge, promising an exciting chapter in the Spy Universe.

As the project gains momentum, lead actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are gearing up for their roles by undergoing an intensive 3-month preparation course. This training aims to hone their spy skills and master the demanding action sequences that will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the film's narrative.

What more do we know about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh?

Anticipation surrounds the project as it is set to unfold on an international scale. The shoot is expected to traverse various locations across the globe, adding a dynamic and thrilling dimension to the narrative. The inclusion of international settings promises a visually stunning and captivating cinematic experience for audiences.

Sharvari, already demonstrating commitment to her role, is actively enhancing her fitness levels through rigorous training sessions with multiple coaches across the city. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, a powerhouse in Bollywood, is diligently working to fulfill her existing commitments before diving into the spy film. Balancing multiple shoots, Alia remains dedicated to delivering her best in this highly anticipated venture.