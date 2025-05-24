Akshay Kumar Makes First Appearance After Fallout With Paresh Rawal Over Hera Pheri 3 Controversy, Greets Fans In Delhi | Watch

Akshay Kumar was spotted at the Delhi airport amid the ongoing Hera Pheri 3 controversy. The actor appeared unfazed by the row and greeted fans with a warm smile as he touched down in the National Capital. While the purpose of his visit remains unknown, a video of him arriving at the terminal is now doing the rounds on social media.

On May 24, Akshay Kumar was spotted arriving in Delhi. The actor opted for a casual look for his travel and donned a striped shirt tucked into his casual jeans. He completed the look with a smart aviator and smiled for the shutterbugs. While the actor did not pose for the paparazzi or obliged fans with a selfie, his demeanour appeared warm and composed.



A video of the actor from the airport terminal has gone viral online. In the clip, the actor did not address any questions or queries and could be seen working on his mobile phone. This marks his first appearance in Hera Pheri 3 row.



What is the Hera Pheri 3 controversy?

It all started on May 18 when Paresh Rawal confirmed that he has quit the third instalment of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan. This came as a shock to the fans as well as the makers. The actor has been a part of the franchise ever since its inception in 2000 and plays the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao. As per reports, the shooting for the threequel had already commenced, and Rawal's exit was termed as a breach of contract.