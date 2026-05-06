Alia Bhatt To Make Her Horror Film Debut With Tumbbad 2?

Hindi horror film Tumbbad released to a great reception in 2018. Actor-producer Sohum Shah invested a great deal of time and money in backing this project and it has acquired a cult status among horror movie lovers. In fact, during the re-release of the movie in 2024, the box office response was significantly better than its initial theatrical debut. Now, a sequel is currently in production and with it, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come on board the franchise.

Reports are rife that the makers of Tumbbad 2 have signed Alia Bhatt for a significant role in the sequel to Tumbbad, possibly marking her debut in a horror film. Alia has done action in her maiden Hollywood film Heart Of Stone (2023) and in Jigra (2024). She will be seen in action avatar again in Alpha, set to release this year.

If reports of her doing Tumbbad 2 are actually true, then fans will get to see her in a completely different role. This move is likely to boost the franchise's goodwill among mainstream audiences and widen its audience base. Furthermore, it is also being said that Alia will not only feature in Tumbbad 2, but her character could also lay the foundation of the franchise's future. The plan, it appears, is to introduce her character in the sequel and then build the threequel around it.

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sohum Shah will feature in Tumbbad 2 | Image: X

However, this major casting development has not been confirmed by the Raazi actress or the production team yet. Nevertheless, the prospect of Alia doing a horror movie is certainly exciting for her fans. Tumbbad 2 will release in December 2027.

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