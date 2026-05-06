Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Starts Off Strong In USA, Mints $7500

Drishyam 3 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian movies this year. The franchise is set to conclude with the threequel and while the movie's postponement from April to May 21 upset fans, the arrival and impact will be bigger than expected. The advance bookings have opened in key international territories, including North America, the UK, Germany and the Gulf region, and the initial response has been good.

Malayalam movies are already doing well this year at the box office, with Vaazha 2, Aadu 3, Patriot, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam and Chatha Pacha leading the charge as hits. Now, the most-awaited franchise conclusion of all time, Drishyam 3 is expected to take the momentum forward.

As per reports, in the US, for premiere shows and the opening day, the advance sales have crossed $5750 mark in just 35 hours after bookings opened. The makers are planning a grand release for Drishyam 3 in North America, probably the biggest ever for a Malayalam film in the territory. Since the buzz around Mohanlal's thriller movie is great, it will look to surpass the advances of L2: Empuraan in this region and even worldwide.

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With only limited shows open for booking right now, the overall gross for the opening weekend stands at $7500 in the US. Drishyam 3 has also cleared censor formalities. The reported runtime of the movie is 2 hours and 39 minutes and it has been certified U/A 13+ in India.

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Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph | Image: IMDb