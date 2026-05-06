Vijay Hugs Emotional Jiiva At Producer RB Choudary's Funeral | Watch

Veteran film producer RB Choudary and founder of Super Good Films died in a tragic car accident on Tuesday (May 5) while returning home from a relative’s wedding. His vehicle lost balance and crashed into a divider on Beawar – Pali – Pindwara Road in Rajasthan, leaving him dead. Choudary is the father of Tamil actor Jiiva. After his demise, there has been an outpouring of grief and support for the family on social media.

Cinema stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati remembered Choudary's contribution to Tamil and Telugu cinema and in their respective film careers. One of Choudary's successful and long-standing collaborations was with Vijay. In fact, the 100th film of Super Good Films was supposed to be with the Beast star. However, he joined politics before that dream couldn't be fulfilled.

Several fo Vijay's hits were backed by BR Choudary's Super Good Films | Image: X

When Vijay was struggling to give a hit in the initial part of his career, Choudary cast him in his production Poove Unakkaga (1996). This movie was a hit and Vijay found a fanbase among family audiences and the youth. This movie was also remade in Hindi as Badhaai Ho Badhaai (2002) with Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.

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Vijay's other hits with Choudary's Super Good Films were Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999), Thirupaachi (2005) and Jilla (2014). In every phase of his career. Vijay found backing from Super Good Films. As Choudary's funeral was held in Chennai, Vijay, fresh off his political success with TVK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, arrived to offer his condolences to the family. A viral video shows him offering his tributes to the veteran producer and hugging a grieving Jiiva. The two actors have also featured in Nanban (2012).

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