Writer and Comedian Varun Grover is making his directorial debut with his upcoming film All India Rank. Vicky Kaushal, who shared a great bond with the writer since Masaan's days, shared the trailer on his social media handle along with a long note cheering for Grover. The film offers a realistic glimpse into the IIT seat race. However, soon after he dropped the post, netizens started comparing the film with the 12th Fail and hit web series Kota Factory.

Watch the All India Rank trailer

The trailer is set in the 90s and narrates the story of a 17-year-old boy from Lucknow who reels under his family's expectations. Staying away from family in Kota, he is shown preparing for one of the toughest undergraduate exams at an IIT coaching. The two-minute-30-second long trailer has it all - finding it hard to settle, unable to focus, to drifting into the world of depression.

Sharing the trailer, Vicky shared his excitement and wrote, “I’m so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of ALL INDIA RANK… the directorial debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend Varun Grover. Shine on mere bhai (my brother), and my best wishes to the entire team…”

Netizens' strongly react to All India Rank trailer

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens took to the comment section and called the film copy of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail and web series Kota Factory. A user wrote, "Kya bhai copy kr liya 12th fail ki." Another wrote, "Kota factory in a movie form". Another user wrote, "Funny version of 12th fail". However, a section of the internet defended the film. A user wrote, "I don't know why people are saying 12th Fail copy. Just like we have different types or cop movies or murder mysteries, we can have movies about different areas of Education too" Others called the trailer "amazing" and showed their eagerness to watch the film.

For the unversed, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant and Medha Shankr was based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. Kota Factory, on the other hand, highlights the problems present-day IIT-JEE aspirants face in their day-to-day lives. Both dramas are a great hit among the youth audience owing to which they believe that All India Rank has been copied from them. However, it will only be clear after the film releases on February 23.