Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

All India Rank Trailer: Netizens Call Varun Grover's Film 'Funny Version' Of 12th Fail

Varun Grover, who is making his directorial debut with All India Rank, has unveiled the first look of the film. It is slated to release on February 23.

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail
12th Fail (L), All India Rank (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Writer and Comedian Varun Grover is making his directorial debut with his upcoming film All India Rank. Vicky Kaushal, who shared a great bond with the writer since Masaan's days, shared the trailer on his social media handle along with a long note cheering for Grover. The film offers a realistic glimpse into the IIT seat race. However, soon after he dropped the post, netizens started comparing the film with the 12th Fail and hit web series Kota Factory.

Watch the All India Rank trailer

The trailer is set in the 90s and narrates the story of a 17-year-old boy from Lucknow who reels under his family's expectations. Staying away from family in Kota, he is shown preparing for one of the toughest undergraduate exams at an IIT coaching. The two-minute-30-second long trailer has it all - finding it hard to settle, unable to focus, to drifting into the world of depression.

Sharing the trailer, Vicky shared his excitement and wrote, “I’m so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of ALL INDIA RANK… the directorial debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend Varun Grover. Shine on mere bhai (my brother), and my best wishes to the entire team…”

Netizens' strongly react to All India Rank trailer

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens took to the comment section and called the film copy of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail and web series Kota Factory. A user wrote, "Kya bhai copy kr liya 12th fail ki." Another wrote, "Kota factory in a movie form". Another user wrote, "Funny version of 12th fail". However, a section of the internet defended the film. A user wrote, "I don't know why people are saying 12th Fail copy. Just like we have different types or cop movies or murder mysteries, we can have movies about different areas of Education too" Others called the trailer "amazing" and showed their eagerness to watch the film.

 

For the unversed, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant and Medha Shankr was based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. Kota Factory, on the other hand, highlights the problems present-day IIT-JEE aspirants face in their day-to-day lives. Both dramas are a great hit among the youth audience owing to which they believe that All India Rank has been copied from them. However, it will only be clear after the film releases on February 23.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement