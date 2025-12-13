Almost Full, Fast Filling: Dhurandhar Running Almost Housefull On Second Friday Blows Up The Internet

It only happens in months that a Bollywood movie continues to be the talking point on social media even after weeks of release. Dhurandhar has emerged as one such oddity. Be it in its defence or to point out flaws, the Aditya Dhar directorial has grasped social media attention ever since its release on December 5.

However, amid the critics, commerce and controversies, the second Friday bookings of Ranveer Singh-led A-rated movie have shocked everyone. Social media platforms like X and Reddit are buzzing with screenshots of theates running almost houseful on ticket booking apps like BookmyShow. The heightened interest in the film, even on the second Friday, is exceptional.

The box office collection of the film corroborates the fan anticipation. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar raked in ₹32.5 crore on the second Friday, which is higher than its opening day. A positive word of mouth and top trend on social media can be attributed to the reason behind the film's phenomenal performance. The Ranveer Singh movie has now amassed a total of ₹ 239.75 Cr and is on its way to becoming the top-grossing movie of Bollywood, despite being rated ‘A’.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar has recorded the highest-grossing second Friday for any movie ever. The publication shared that the movie has beaten the collection of Pushpa 2 Hindi (₹27.5 cr), Chhaava (₹24.3 cr), Animal (₹23.53 cr) and Gadar 2 (₹20.50 cr). This not only positions the espionage thriller for a historic second Friday but also hints at the movie's undominable second weekend.





Dhurandhar becomes Ranveer Singh's third-highest grosser in just 8 days

